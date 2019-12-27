Report on Interest

Sports

Barcelona striker, Suarez, renews wedding vows 10yrs after marriage

By monsur

By News Desk

Barcelona forward, Luis Suarez, and his wife, Sofia Balbi, have renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others.

The celebration to mark 10 years of marriage took place in a luxury tourist complex near the coastal city of Maldonado, about 130 km (80 miles) east of the capital Montevideo.

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez’s clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d’Or winner Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. Also, Brazilian star Neymar was also there.

Uruguay striker Suarez and Balbi exchanged “rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds”, according to a statement.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 and started seeing each other soon afterward. They were married in 2009 and have three children.

