Barcelona fans react to Ronald Koeman’s sack

Following Spanish football club, Barcelona, sack of their manager, Ronald Koeman, fans of the club have expressed mixed reactions on the decision by Barcelona management to relieve the Dutch tactician of his duties.

While some of the fans applauded the decision to sack Koeman after guiding the team to lose 1-0 to Rayo Vallacano, others claimed that the manager was the sacrificial lamp, saying the solution to get the team back lies in changing the Club’s new philosophy.

On Thursday, the fans took to different social media platforms to express their stance over the management decision, outlining possible solutions to Barcelona challenges.

One of the fans, who identified himself as Manuel claimed that Barcelona challenges was beyond asking the manager to leave, saying their is need for systemic change within the club.

He noted that the management only asked the coach to leave in order to cover their lapses of allowing their best players to leave without having formidable replacements.

According to him, Barcelona, with or without Koeman, is in trouble. That much is certain. It’s unknown as of now who will take over for him, but they have a significant challenge ahead of them, and no Lionel Messi to help guide the ship.

While he was against the team manager’s removal, another fan, Timothy Simeone, commended the management for listening to millions of Barcelona supporters that were yearnings for Koeman’s sack.

Before the management sacked him, Koeman could tell something was not right with his job status after the defeat, and couldn’t commit to being available for the next game. This is just after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid on Sunday by a score of 2-1.

After the latest defeat yesterday, Barcelona is now ninth in 2021-2022 La Liga, something that the team did not bargain and and the management decided that their must be a change of guard.

