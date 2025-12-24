Barau pays Kano former LG chairman N7m entitlements

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has paid N7 million to a former chairman of Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Fa’izu Alfindiki, whose entitlements were allegedly withheld by the Kano State Government, despite an ongoing state-backed settlement programme for former local government officials.

The Kano State Government had earlier approved several large-scale disbursements to clear outstanding severance, gratuity, accommodation, and leave allowances owed to former councillors who served between 2018 and 2020.

Officials confirmed that N5.6 billion was released to cover 1,198 former councillors, following an earlier N1.8 billion payment to 903 beneficiaries. This was later complemented by another N8.2 billion described as the final tranche for 1,371 former officials.

However, Alfindiki was reportedly omitted from these payments, a development widely linked to his open criticism of the current administration.

A statement on Wednesday by Senator Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the cheque was presented to Alfindiki at the National Assembly in Abuja.

While presenting the cheque, the lawmaker underscored the role of dissent in democratic governance, warning that political disagreement should never translate into the denial of lawful benefits.

“No individual should be punished for holding a different political view or for speaking out in the public interest,” he said.

He further noted that constructive criticism strengthens governance and accountability, stressing that democracy cannot thrive where opposing voices are suppressed.

In response, Alfindiki thanked the Deputy Senate President, insisting that he remained committed to speaking truth to power. “This gesture reinforces my belief that standing by one’s convictions still matters in public life,” he said.