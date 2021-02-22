Banky W, wife welcome new son

It is indeed a double celebration in the home of Nigerian singer Banky Wellington and his celebrity wife, Adesua Etomi, after the duo disclosed the birth of the new son and the couple first child.

They both announced their bundle of joy on the occasion of Etomi’s birthday (today). Both celebrity walk down the aisle on November 19, 2017.

Congratulating his wife on the occasion of her birthday, the singer turned actor announced that Etomi had given birth to a son christened Zaiah.

Through a post on his social media handle, Banky W described his celebrity wife as strong woman and an epitome of beauty that completes him.

“Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more.

“Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine. And that God made everything beautiful in His time.

He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter. He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter. Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us. My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi. Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah.” I love you SCATTER.”

On her part, the new mother who shared photos of their maternity shoot on social media, said that she welcomed their son a month ago.

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son,” Etomi wrote in her post.