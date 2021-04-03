Banks suspend selling of MTN airtime over N42bn debt

Selling of the airtime from mobile telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria, through the banks’ Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) service has been suspended as a result of about N42 billion naira the banks owe MTN.

MTN had advised its customers that those using the USSD services will not be able to recharge airtime on their phones.

The telecommunication operator stated this in a text message sent out to customers on Friday.

The message reads: “Dear Customer, our bank recharge channels are currently unavailable. Kindly recharge using physical cards. We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you.”

The disagreement between the mobile telecommunication company and the banks had been on for some weeks now, leading to the intervention of the communication minister, Isa Ali Pantami, but the inability of the banks and telecommunications operators to reach an agreement had led to the suspension.