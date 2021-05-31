Banks, schools, markets shut across South East over IPOB’s sit-at-home order

Economic and social activities across Southeast region have been put on hold in compliance with sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in commemoration of Biafra Day across states under the region.

Commercial banks, financial institutions, schools, markets among other businesses were shut down as workers, including, students, market men, and women deserted their workplaces.

In Enugu State, all activities were paralyzed as the state observed the order with students and traders staying back at home in compliance with agitators’ directive. Major markets, banks, parks, and schools in Enugu metropolis were deserted and abandoned.

VIDEOS: Enugu-Onitsha deserted as residents obey Nnamdi Kanu’s [@MaziNnamdiKanu] stay at home order#SitAtHome pic.twitter.com/l5yKzILJ23 — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) May 31, 2021

The deserted market includes Ogbete main market, New market, Kenyeta market, Gariki, Aria market, Artisan market, and Akwata market. Schools, Parks like Onitsha South mass transit, GOU, Young, Ifesinachi, Royal mass transit, Banks, and shopping malls like Shoprite were under lock and key.

Also, people were not seen moving in pairs as Okpara Avenue, Abakaliki Road, New Layout, Ogbete market, Agbani, Abakpa, and other major towns and areas in the state were empty. In the same vein, academic activities at public and private schools in the metropolis were affected as no student was seen in ESUT School of Medicine, Parkland, Enugu and Enugu State College of Education, Technical (ESCET), among others.

However, armed security men were seen stationed at strategic junctions while soldiers and Mobile policemen were on patrol vehicles moving around the metropolis.

Also in Imo State, commercial activities came to a standstill on Monday in Owerri as residents deserted the Imo State capital in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, had said human and vehicular movement would be restricted across the South-East on Monday to mark the 54th anniversary of Biafra.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, and the police had also asked the people to ignore the separatist group’s sit-at-home order.

Reports further indicated that that commercial banks, schools, shops, malls across Owerri, Imo State capital were on Monday morning shuts in fear that they could be attacked by IPOB members.

Also, commercial and private vehicles deserted the roads in the state capital for fear of being shot by IPOB operatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

