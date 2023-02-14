Banks close doors after CBN’s new declaration on old notes

The scarcity of new Naira notes may begin to bite harder across Nigeria after some commercial banks instructed their branches to shut down operations over fears of attacks from customers and other Nigerians aiming to withdraw new Naira notes through Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for business transactions.

The financial institutions’ fears were that the customers could become aggressive if they were unable to return their old notes and withdraw the redesigned notes across the counter and from ATM.

Staff of these financial firms were said to have left their offices before the closing hours and shut down operations within the banking hall.

Left at these banks were security men that were asked by the management to wait to alert the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies whenever there is any possible attacks on the financial institution’s facilities.

Some of the banks that were reported to have started shutting down operations to concentrate on mobile and online banking services were Guarantee Trust Bank (GTbank), First Bank of Nigeria, and others.

These banks were said to have embarked on the closure after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, declared that the old N200, N500, N1,000 notes have ceased to become a means of exchange since February 10 deadline.

A GTbank customer, who visited one of the branches in Victoria Island, told our correspondent that she was turned back by the private security men at the entrance, who stated that the branch was closed to customers.

The customer, who identified herself as Mojisola, said that her visit was not for new Naira note withdraws but to correct some transactions made through the bank’s mobile banking app.

Mojisola, who was aggrieved by the development, lamented that her online transaction was yet to be completed and owners of the funds were already coming after her to demand that she pay.

Also, Elechi Goodluck, a resident of Rumuokoro in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State, lamented that the GT bank branch in the council has been shut down.

Goodluck, who had visited the bank to complain over an N145,000 dispense error that occurred last year, but could not get it done at the bank.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the Federal Government to address the new Naira note crisis, saying it was already having an adverse effect on the economy.

Also, a First Bank customer, Matthew Oke, has expressed his displeasure over the financial institution’s decision to shut down operations after visiting a branch along Idimu road in Alimosho Local Government.

Oke, who resides in Ikotun axis of the state, narrated that he left the branch beside his house for that of the Idimu road after he was turned down by the bank gatemen that informed him that the bank was not in operation.

On arrival at the second branch, the customer could not hide his dissatisfaction after he was informed that the bank was closed for operations.

His pain was also that he had to part with the little new Naira notes with him to board buses from his community to the second branch so as to get the issues affecting his account addressed,

During a visit by our correspondent to some of these banks’ branches, it was discovered that the directives were not a unilateral decision from the branch managers but a directive to all branches by the financial institutions’ management.

An official of the GTbank told The Guild that they have been instructed to shut down operations after the naira notes they expected from the CBN failed to arrive and demands from their customers, who have placed their hopes on them, have continued to rise.

He added that the management, in the memo sent to them, did not specify the date when the banks would be reopening for banking operations.

The banks’ closure has started having an adverse effect on the movement of workers and traders from their homes to offices and markets as commercial transport operators have begun to demand that passengers pay for their services with the new Naira notes.

At the Alausa Secretariat bus stop, passengers and drivers were seen engaging in a heated argument over the use of the old notes as legal tender.

While the passengers argued that the Supreme Court has directed that the old notes remain legal tender, the drivers argued that the CBN governor’s declaration and commercial banks’ refusal to accept the old notes was the bases for their actions.

