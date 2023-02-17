Banks are not to receive old N500, N1,000 anymore- CBN

After directing commercial banks and financial institutions to act as collectors of old Naira notes declared as illegal tenders, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retracted its directives, barring banks from receiving old N500 and N1,000 notes from their customers indefinitely.

CBN said that it would be the only receiver of old N500 and N1,000 notes from Nigerians that have complied with its directives including applying through its portal purposely setup for the exercise.

The apex bank’s declaration came hours after commercial banks had informed their customers with old currencies to approach any of their branches for a return of their N500 and N1,000 notes after registration with the CBN.

In the earlier directives, the apex bank had indicated that commercial banks should cash return less than N500,000 while any customer with currencies above the limit would be mandated to approach any of the 36 CBN offices across Nigeria.

Announcing a counter directive to that issued to the commercial banks and other financial institutions on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said that the apex bank has decided to adhere strictly to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives on the old Naira notes.

Nwanisobi, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that the apex bank’s present concern was to ensure that the old N200 notes return to circulation and ease Naira scarcity.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorized messages quoting the CBN as having authorized the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 Banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculates the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023”.

Earlier, the Kogi State branch of the CBN ordered individuals with less than N500,000 to visit their various banks to exchange them with new naira notes.

Checks at bank offices located at Hassan Katsina Road, Zone 8 in Lokoja revealed those with less than 500,000 were advised to visit their banks, Nigerian Tribune reports.

According to the Kogi Branch Controller of the CBN, Ahmed Sule, the apex bank is only giving attention to customers having above N500,000. And those with less amount are to visit their banks to swap their money.

As part of efforts arising from the implementation of the policy on the deposit of the old naira notes, the apex bank launched a website for bank customers to register to deposit their old notes.

The website, referred to as ‘redemption of currency’ permits customers to “create a profile, generate a reference and print out a receipt to proceed to the nearest CBN branch to deposit the old N1000, N500, and N200 notes into their bank account.”

Sule implored customers with above N500,000 to visit the CBN’s website to download the form, fill it and submit.

Those with less amounts were advised to submit the completed forms to their respective banks and their accounts would be credited.

He disclosed, “There is nothing to fear as the link has been certified safe and no one will be shortchanged whatsoever.”

He also said that the forms could now be downloaded on the apex bank’s website.

