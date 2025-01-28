Bangladesh railway workers shutdown services over pension demand

Train services across Bangladesh have been brought to a grinding halt after the railway staff and workers’ union launched an indefinite strike, demanding that the government provide substantial hikes in pensions and other benefits.

Dozens of workers were gathered in various stations in the country, holding banners and chanting slogans as they protested against the government’s refusal to meet their long-standing demands for improved working conditions and fair compensation.

Speaking during the protest, the acting president of the Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Union, Saidur Rahman, revealed the was called after a meeting with the interim government headed by the Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus failed to read a deal yesterday.

Rahman, while addressing the newsmen on Tuesday declared that the shutdown would continue and all train services would remain suspended if the government does not accept their request.

Following the demonstration, multiple train stations including the main Kamlapur Railway line have cancelled operations across the country affecting thousands of passengers who were aware of the strike.

As gathered, the nationwide shutdown has impacted about 400 passengers ticket, including over 100 inter-city services, and dozens of freight operated by the state.

The country’s railway adviser, Fouzul Khan, who visited the main station, faced a barrage of complaints and shouts from frustrated commuters, and left stranded by the strike.

Khan told reporters that such a nationwide strike was “regrettable” and he urged the protesters to end the strike saying “doors for discussion” were open to resolve the standoff.

A station Manager in Dhaka, Shahadat Hossain, said at least 10 trains were scheduled to leave the station adding that authorities arranged buses as an alternative, but they were not enough to meet demand.

“I came here at 5:30 a.m. from outside Dhaka. But after one hour or so, I came to know that my train will not run,” said Mohammed Nadim who had traveled hundreds of kilometers to the capital for a connecting train to a southern coastal town.

The aggrieved staff in the country has been shouldering a heavy burden, often working extra hours to compensate for the shortage of personnel.

Historically, they were rewarded with additional pay and benefits for their overtime work, but things took a turn in November 2021 when the government, led by Sheikh Hasina, scrapped these extra benefits, leading to widespread discontent among the workers.

The Railways Ministry subsequently reversed the decision in 2022, but new recruits have not been given the extra benefits with their contracts explicitly stating the same.