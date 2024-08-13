Bangladesh police investigates former Prime Minister over shopkeeper’s death

Bangladesh’s court has launched an investigation into former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina’s role in the death of a shopkeeper during student-led protest in the country.

The case filed by Amir Hamza against Hasina and six others was accepted by Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate court after a hearing on the allegations against the former Prime Minister.

After the hearing, Hamza’s lawyer, Anwarul Islam, disclosed that Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury ordered police to investigate the case to ascertain the allegations against Hasina.

This marks the first legal action against former Prime Minister, following a brutal crackdown on protests that resulted in the deaths of approximately 300 people, mostly college and university students.

Hasina has been in hiding in New Delhi, India, since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh amidst the turmoil.

The other accused in the case included Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of Hasina’s Awami League party, former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and other senior police officials.

The plaintiff alleged grocer Abu Saeed was killed on July 19 around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a bullet while crossing the street as police fired on protesting students and other people demonstrating against quotas in government jobs in the Mohammadpur area of Dhaka.

She also blamed former prime minister Hasina, who had called for strong action to quell the violence, for the police firing.

Hamza said he was not related to Saeed but voluntarily approached the court because Saeed’s family did not have the finances to file the case.

“I am the first ordinary citizen who showed the courage to take this legal step against Sheikh Hasina for her crimes. I will see the case to an end,” she explained.

Hasina, who was prime minister for the last 15 years, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nahid Islam, a Bangladeshi student leader who was instrumental in overthrowing Hasina and is now part of the interim government, recently said that the former prime minister must face trial for the killings during her term, including during recent protests.

The students-led movement started with demonstrations against quotas in government jobs before spiralling into violent protests to oust Hasina. She plans to return home to Bangladesh when the caretaker government, headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, decides on holding elections, her son has said.