Bandits terrorising Sokoto lose members after troops attack hideout

Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralised dozens of armed bandits following an intense gun duel in a Zamfara State community.

The terrorist group linked to notorious kingpin Bello Turji engaged the troops, resulting in the elimination of multiple bandits from Turji’s camps.

The military success was achieved during routine counter-banditry operations conducted in Shinkafi and Isa Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Sokoto States.

The operation aimed to dismantle bandit hideouts, disrupt their logistics, and curb incessant kidnappings, cattle rustling, and attacks on communities in the affected zones.

Security sources disclosed that the operation, led by the 8 Division Strike Force of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, commenced in the early hours of March 20, targeting Turji’s camp deep inside Kagara Forest.

During the advance, two combat support vehicles developed mechanical faults near Maberaya village in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, prompting a temporary halt in the troops’ movement.

It was at that moment that heavily armed bandits from Turji’s camp launched an ambush, using high ground and forested areas for cover.

The troops swiftly responded with superior firepower, engaging the bandits and eliminating several of them in the encounter.

According to the source, three soldiers and one personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) sustained injuries during the skirmish and were promptly evacuated to the 8 Division Military Hospital in Sokoto for treatment.

This latest operation underscores the military’s sustained commitment to degrading the operational capacity of high-profile bandit leaders like Bello Turji, whose group has long terrorised residents across the Northwest with violent raids and abductions.

Residents in the surrounding communities have welcomed the development, expressing hope that ongoing military pressure will gradually restore normalcy and enable a safe return to farmlands and daily livelihoods in the region.