Bandits slain 937, abduct 1,962 villagers during 2020 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 937 people were killed and 1,962 others were abducted by bandits across the state in 2020.

It further disclosed that communities in Igabi Local Government were major hotbeds with 152 deaths and that it was followed by Zango Kataf local government that recorded 114 deaths within the period under review.

The statistics were released by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday during a presentation before traditional rulers, members of the civil society organisations, and the media at the Government House in Kaduna.

The Commissioner, who made a presentation at the 2020 Security report, said that despite the challenges, the government was already collaborating with security agencies to bring the problem to an end.

According to him, in Kaduna, the activities of bandits have no doubt crippled socioeconomic activities in more than seven local government areas of the state – Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, Zango Kataf, Zaria, Kajuru, Kaura and Jemaa.

Apart from affecting means of livelihood, the security problem has also claimed several lives, many sustained permanent injuries while hundreds of others are Internally displaced.