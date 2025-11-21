Bandits set conditions for abducted Katsina residents’ release

Bandits holding several residents in captivity have laid out stark conditions for their release, heightening public anxiety and forcing local leaders into delicate negotiations that now shape Katsina’s fragile search for peace.

The armed groups have tied the freedom of the abducted residents to the release of their own detained members, creating a tense standoff that many fear could influence the state’s broader security trajectory.

Local authorities and community leaders have cautiously welcomed the development, describing it as a risky but unavoidable step in a region worn down by repeated raids and a population desperate for calm.

Some participants in the dialogue said the discussions with the armed groups were brief, intense, and filled with warnings.

A source familiar with the talks explained: “They spoke plainly. Their message was simple: free our people, and we will free yours.”

The talks were held in Katsina State after weeks of renewed attacks that left residents living in fear and exhaustion.

Officials from about 20 local government areas, along with traditional rulers, attended the meeting.

According to witnesses, the armed groups arrived on motorcycles, fired shots into the air, and left within an hour. Journalists at the venue were barred from recording the session due to security concerns.

During the meeting, the bandits demanded the release of their members held in various correctional facilities across the state. In return, they promised to free all abducted residents in their custody.

Surprisingly, some local officials, according to sources, signaled a willingness to consult security agencies and explore whether such an arrangement could be considered.

Despite this development, many residents remain wary. A man who has endured multiple attacks said the cycle of violence has drained communities.

“People want peace more than anything,” he told journalists. “Too many have died, and those alive are barely surviving. We just want a chance to rebuild our lives.”

Another resident urged the authorities to set up strong oversight mechanisms to prevent the collapse of the fragile pact. He said consistent, structured dialogue would determine whether the truce holds.

“Strong committees must meet regularly to monitor what’s happening and make adjustments where necessary,” he said.

The Guild reports that for many rural communities, the agreement—if it holds—could offer a rare moment of relief. Farmers hope to finally harvest long-delayed crops, and families hope to return to routines disrupted by years of raids.

However, the coming weeks will show whether the bandits’ conditions mark the start of meaningful peace or simply another temporary pause in a long-running crisis.