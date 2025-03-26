Bandits set ablaze four houses, steal dozens livestock in Zamfara

Armed bandits have set ablaze no fewer than four houses and rustled dozens of cattle during an attack on Rukumawa Village in Jangebe District, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Aside from that, the gunmen destroyed five silos inside the community, wreaking havoc on the community’s food security chances for the year.

As gathered, the attack left the residents of the community devastated while they watched their properties go up in flames.

A combined team of army personnel, police officers, and Community Protection Guards (CPG), under the leadership of Jangebe, was swiftly deployed to the village after receiving a distressed call from the displaced residents.

It was learnt that the security team intervention helped contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further and causing more damage.

Despite their swift response, the attackers successfully escaped with dozens of livestock, dealing a significant blow to the livelihoods of the affected villagers.

The attack adds to the growing concerns over insecurity in Zamfara State, where rural communities continue to suffer from banditry and cattle rustling.

Authorities are expected to intensify security efforts to prevent further incidents in the region but as of the time of filing this report, no statement has been released by the Zamfara authorities.