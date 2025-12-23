Bandits seize rifle from NSCDC officers in Niger

A group of armed men has attacked a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) nipping point at Ibrahim Leteh village along the Wawa–Luma Road in Niger State, carting away a service rifle.

The attack occurred even as the NSCDC intensifies nationwide deployments to safeguard lives and property during the Christmas and New Year festivities, exposing persistent security threats that continue to challenge law enforcement efforts.

It was learnt that the attack occurred at about 4:30 a.m. when a large number of armed terrorists stormed the isolated outpost and opened fire on security officers.

Although two NSCDC personnel on duty managed to take cover during the fierce exchange and escaped unharmed, the attackers successfully carted away one G3 rifle officially assigned to one of the officers.

A police source confirmed that operatives later visited the scene to document the attack, collect evidence, and launch a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Efforts are now underway to recover the stolen weapon and apprehend those responsible, with security presence in the area significantly reinforced.

Meanwhile, in a proactive response to festive-season threats, the NSCDC Bauchi State Command has deployed 1,100 personnel across the state to protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure during the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State Commandant, Oloyede Oyerinde, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusuf, said the deployment includes both covert and overt operations.

“We have intensified joint patrols of flashpoints and strategically positioned personnel at worship centres, motor parks, eateries, banks, hotels, and other public venues to deter criminal activities,” Oyerinde said.

He urged NSCDC personnel to remain diligent, proactive, and vigilant while maintaining control of public spaces before, during, and after the celebrations.

The Commandant also appealed to residents to avoid actions that could breach the peace and to report any suspicious activities promptly to the nearest NSCDC office.

Oyerinde emphasised the Corps’ collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free festive period and extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to officers, men, and residents of Bauchi State.