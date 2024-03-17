Bandits return to Kaduna, kidnap 14 villagers during raid

No fewer than 14 people have been kidnapped by suspected bandits inside Dogon Noma- Ungwan Gamo community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Some of the abductees were Bulus Dandaura, Murna Bulus, Donald Bulus, Labari Audu, Zainabu Dauda, and Dorcas Titus. Others are Jummai Garba, Felicia Wanzami, Ruth Thomas, Esther Oliver, Comfort Babangida, Yakubu Pama, Abaza Monday, and Christy Samuel.

The incident came barely a week after 61 people were kidnapped in Buda community, some kilometers away from Dogon Noma- Ungwan Gamo community also in Kajuru LGA

A youth leader, Sani Musa, told, newsmen on Sunday that the bandits stormed the community in large numbers yesterday and perpetrated the act.

According to him, immediately after their arrival, they started shooting sporadically, during which they abducted fourteen people while one person sustained injury.

According to the youth leader, the only injured person, Jibrin Dauda, was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Police Command is yet to confirm the attack.