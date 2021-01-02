Bandits murder three monarchs, clerics in Kaduna

Atleast three monarchs and clerics were reported to have been killed by bandits during attacks on their villages in Kaduna State, increasing fear among residents of the state on deteriorating levels of insecurity.

Of the three casualties, one was a cleric while the two others were traditional rulers identified as Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru local government and Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Yohanna Abu.

The cleric, Chief Imam of Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi Local Government Area, Danleeman Isah, was killed on Saturday during an attack on the village.

On the rulers, it was learnt that Sarkin Yaki, Abu, was kidnapped by the gunmen along with another resident, Charles Audu, on New Year Day during an attack on Nisama village in Jema’a local government.

As gathered, while been transported by the abductors, a struggle was reported to have ensued between the kidnappers and the abductees, while Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Abu and he was later confirmed dead by medical experts.

In Kajuru, The Guild learnt that the traditional ruler for the council, Layi, was kidnapped by armed in October and was killed this year for his advocacy against killing, kidnapping, and cattle rustling across the state.

Confirming the attack, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, linked the murder of the cleric to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of citizens by bandits.

Aruwan, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

According to him, the bandits invaded the village and moved straight to the Chief Imam’s residence, and in what appears to be a pre-meditated attack, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness at the reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.