Bandits’ leader dies during gunmen clashes in Kaduna

A bandit leader, popularly called Shekau, has been reported killed during clashes against a rival group in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Shekau, who became popular due to his fearsome reputation, was reportedly killed by a rival bandit leader, Shumo, who is an indigene of Ragadada, Buruku in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

As gathered, the assault was a retaliatory strike, as Shekau had previously raided Shumo’s camp, seizing weapons and eliminating several of his fighters.

On Friday, it was learnt that the deadly clash led to the elimination of Shekau and some of his major lietenants in the state.

The bodies of the gunmen were later laid to rest by residents of the community who were identified as Yellow Million, Baba Kusa, and a local imam from Kabode village in Kachia local government area.

Despite a significant decline in banditry across Kaduna State due to intensified government and security efforts, violent rivalries within criminal factions persist, fueling ongoing clashes and casualties in the region.