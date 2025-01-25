Bandits leader, Bello Turji, is ready to surrender – Army Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has revealed that notorious terrorist leader, Bello Turji, has expressed readiness to surrender following sustained military pressure.

Musa attributed Turji’s decision to the military’s recent successes, including the elimination of his second-in-command and several key lieutenants.

Turji has reportedly been forced to release many of his subordinates as a result.

Responding to questions on a popular television show, the Army boss said: “These terrorists are embedded within communities, and their movements are often swift, making them challenging to track.

“However, we have neutralized his second-in-command and most of his top aides. Recently, Turji has begun indicating that he is ready to surrender,” Musa added.

Despite this development, the Defence Chief emphasized a firm stance against granting leniency to those who have committed heinous crimes.

“Anyone who has taken innocent lives must be held accountable. Individuals like him [Turji] should not remain at large,” he added.

In the ongoing offensive, troops under Operation Fansan Yamma recently eliminated Aminu Kanawa, Turji’s deputy, and inflicted severe injuries on other key associates, including Dosso, Turji’s brother, and Danbokolo, a trusted ally.

The military’s efforts have also resulted in the neutralization of several commanders in Turji’s network, such as Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, and Basiru Yellow, among others.

Over 24 fleeing terrorists were eliminated in operations around Gebe and Isa local government areas in Sokoto State and Gidan Rijiya in Zamfara State.