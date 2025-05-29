Bandits kill woman, abduct 100 villagers in Kebbi

Over 50 armed men suspected to be bandits launched a coordinated attack on Dan Muntari village in Kebbi State, killing a woman and her newborn baby while kidnapping 100 residents of the community.

As gathered, the woman who was murdered during the attack had just given birth two weeks ago before meeting her untimely death.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers stormed the village in the late hours, wielding sophisticated weapons and shooting indiscriminately before fleeing with their captives without any resistance from security agencies.

The attack, which led to the killing of the woman and her baby, was revealed in a statement issued by a security analyst, Bakatsine, who monitors banditry and terrorist activity in northern Nigeria.

According to the analyst, the incident occurred “on Tuesday evening, in Dan Muntari village of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

“They killed many people, including a woman who had given birth just two weeks earlier and her newborn baby. They also abducted at least 100 people,” he said.

This attack on Dan Muntari village is one of many similar assaults on vulnerable communities across several northern states, where security remains very porous.

At the time this report was compiled, there had been no official response or statement from the government or security authorities regarding the incident.