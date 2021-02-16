Bandits kill village head, nine others, abduct 24 in Niger

A village head and nine others were confirmed to have been killed and over 25 others abducted by bandits during separate attacks in Rafi Local Government and Munya axis of Niger State.

The separate attacks resulted in the killing of the village head, who oversees Kusherki community, by the bandits and was identified as Mas’ud Abubakar.

As gathered, after the bandits murdered Abubakar, they abducted the wife and children as well as 23 other people in Munya during the separate attacks that have forced many to flee the communities.

Confirming the attacks, the state governor, Sani Bello, lamented that the increasing activities of kidnappers and Bandits in the state were becoming a nightmare to the people.

Bello, who described as callous and regrettable, the murder of the nine people and the traditional title holder, challenged the security agencies to intensify their search to ‘fish-out’ and ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous acts are brought to justice.

“The situation, particularly in the last 72 hours, has become regrettably alarming! While efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted NSTA passengers, we heard that of Kusherki and other areas. We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on daily basis and it is worrisome”, he added.

The Governor, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said the state government would not be deterred nor discouraged by the recent turn of events stressing that the existing collective resolve of government, security agencies, and the people must be sustained to checkmate the situation.

He expressed regret that the infiltrating bandits are closely collaborating with some insidious Informants within the communities to attack them and tasked the people to provide more intelligence to the security agencies to isolate the informants in order to eliminate the bandits.

“Again, the statement seeks more of Federal Government’s intervention to tackle the rampaging menace noting that banditry is becoming a situation of war in the state, hence the need for a fresh, sustainable, and multidimensional strategy that will neutralize both the bandits and their informants.

“Niger State has witnessed the influx of Armed Bandits in recent times, making sporadic attacks at villages, maiming, killing, and abducting people with reckless abandon in some local government areas of the state”.