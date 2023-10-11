Bandits kill Village head, Kidnap over seven farmers in Niger

The Village Head of Zazzaga in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Usman Sarki, has been reported to have been killed by bandits during an attack on his house in the council.

It was learnt that the bandits launched the attack on Zazzaga and adjoining communities, shooting sporadically to scare the residents as well as kidnapped over seven farmers including women in the council.

On Wednesday, the residents were seen counting their losses while those whose relatives were in captivity were seen waiting anxiously for a phone call from the abductors to release their children and others.

A source who pleaded anonymity said, “The attackers stormed the community yesterday night. They shot the village Head of Zazzaga, Usman Sarki, dead and kidnapped many others. For now, we cannot give the exact number of people they took away. They also rustled many cattle belonging to us.”

Another source said, “I don’t know the number of people taken from other villages because the attack was in the night. So everybody fled into the bush. But they succeeded in kidnapping many people. In Kutara, a neighbouring village to Zazzaga where I come from, seven people including women were kidnapped during the attack. That’s the only number I know. They also rustled our cattle.”

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack but said he had yet to get the full details.

