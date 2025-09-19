Bandits kill village head in Sokoto

Suspected bandits terrorizing vulnerable communities in Sokoto State have killed the village head of Sayinna and another resident during an attack in Tangaza Local Government Area.

The 47-year-old village head, Murtala Sa’adu, and the other victim, Ibrahim Mai-Kudi, were shot dead after armed men invaded the community.

A security analyst, Zangazola Makama, confirmed the killings in a statement issued via his social media handle on Friday.

According to the source, the attack occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, when gunmen, believed to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group and armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Sayinna village and opened fire.

The source added that after carrying out the attack, the bandits fled the area to avoid being tracked by security agencies.

“The gunmen stormed the community around 1:30 a.m., shooting at anyone they sighted before escaping into the bushes,” he said.

Although troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA were later deployed to the scene, they arrived after the attackers had fled.

The soldiers evacuated the victims’ bodies to a hospital and have since launched intensified patrols to restore calm in the area.

Residents said the killing of the village head has left the community in fear of further attacks and called on authorities to strengthen the security presence.