Bandits kill vigilante, abduct six teenagers in Niger

Bandits have killed a vigilante and abducted six teenage girls in Pandogari, a community in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

A witness told The Guild that the assailants stormed the community around midnight on Wednesday, killing a local vigilante, Aliyu Aminu, before abducting the girls.

The attackers, who were said to have entered from the Birnin Gwari axis yesterday, made their way through Mamman Kontagora Technical College in Pandogari before launching their assault.

The kidnapped victims were taken to Kwangel Forest, with reports indicating that the bandits moved from house to house during the raid.

The witness further revealed that this was the third attack in a week, attributing the resurgence of violence to negotiations between the Kaduna State Government and the criminal group in Birnin Gwari.

He stated that previous raids had also resulted in abductions, including that of the village head.

Confirming the incident, Rafi LGA Chairman, Ayuba Usman, spoke on Prestige FM’s Hausa program Tsalle Daya, on Friday, calling for stronger collaboration between the governments of Niger and Kaduna states to enhance security.

He acknowledged that multiple attacks had taken place in the past two weeks, with the most recent raid leading to the death of a resident and the abduction of eight individuals—four of whom later escaped.