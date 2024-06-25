Bandits kill two worshippers, kidnap 10 others during Zamfara mosque attack

No fewer than two worshippers have been reported killed and scores of others sustained varying degrees of injuries by bandits that attacked a mosque in the Tazame community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

As gathered, the bandits stormed the community mosque when they were preparing for the early morning prayers.

Aside from the deceased, the bandits also abducted about 10 worshippers from the community on Tuesday.

A resident of the area, who spoke under anonymity, narrated that the bandits killed two residents.

According to him, “The bandits entered the area, killed two persons which were the Muazzin (the person that calls prayer) and his younger brother.”

He added that “the bandits also shot the Imam who sustained fracture injury in his leg and abducted about 10 person”.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said two persons were killed while some persons were kidnapped.

He said the Command has deployed more officers to the area to restore normalcy and ensure the rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“The incident happened this (Tuesday) morning, two persons were killed and some were kidnapped. We are yet to confirm the numbers of the people kidnapped but the Command has deployed personnel to the area to restore normalcy. Efforts are in place to rescue the kidnapped victims.”