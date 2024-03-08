Bandits kill two worshippers during Kaduna mosque attack

At least two worshippers were said to have been killed by bandits during Friday prayers at Anguwar Makera under Kwasakwasa Community in Kaduna State.

As gathered, the deceased worshippers had joined other Muslims to perform the day’s prayer before meeting their end in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 2 pm amid ongoing preparations for the day’s worship in the community.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits attacked the mosque when the worshippers had centered their thought on the sermon and prayers.

“The two worshipers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” he added.

According to him, the people were in the second raka’at of the salat when they were attacked, which forced the remaining people to run for their lives.

He added that a few days ago, the same bandits abducted about 9 people at a community called Angwar Kanawa under Kwasakwasa area.

He appealed for help from authorities concerned, saying the bandits were raiding the communities unchallenged.