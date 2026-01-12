Bandits kill two wedding guests in Katsina

A joyous moment turned tragic after armed men attacked a wedding convoy in Unguwar Nagunda, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

It was learnt that among those who sustained varying degrees of injury was the bride, while an unspecified number of guests were abducted.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the convoy as it was returning from Mabai, another settlement within the same local government area.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Monday, local sources said the exact number of abducted guests remained unclear as families continued to search for their loved ones.

“We are still counting our people. Some are injured, some are missing, and two lives have already been lost,” a resident said.

The attack has also reignited public concern, coming amid plans by the Katsina State Government to pardon 70 detained bandits, a move officials say is based on peace talks and claims of improved security across several local government areas.

However, residents of Kankara and neighbouring communities argue that persistent attacks tell a different story.

“If security has improved, we wouldn’t be burying wedding guests today,” a community leader said, urging authorities to reassess the situation on the ground and prioritise civilian safety.