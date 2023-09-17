Bandits kill two villagers, kidnap three others in Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna State has confirmed that two persons were killed and three others kidnapped by suspected bandits on Sept. 15 in a community in the state.

The command’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that the incident took place in Dogon Noma-Unguwan Gamu community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits invaded the community at about 6:30 a.m., killing and abducting the victims.

The spokesman assured that the bandits would eventually be arrested to face the wrath of the law.

