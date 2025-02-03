Bandits kill two villagers in Katsina

Armed bandits have launched fresh deadly attacks on two communities in Katsina State, killing two villagers during the attack that lasted for several minutes inside the community.

Aside from the murder, the gunmen kidnapped 15 villagers and rustled an unspecified number of livestock from the villages they attacked.

With the rustled cattle and other livestock, it was gathered that it has left a significant economic blow to the affected communities, where many rely on livestock farming for their livelihoods.

The attacks, which occurred late Sunday night, targeted villages in the Faskari and Batsari Local Government Areas, both known for recurring incidents of banditry.

Eyewitnesses reported that the heavily armed assailants stormed the communities on motorcycles, shooting sporadically to instil fear and cause chaos among residents.

A local source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the victims who lost their lives were trying to escape the attack when they were gunned down.

“The bandits came in large numbers, firing shots and forcing people out of their homes. They killed two villagers and took 15 others, including women and children, into the forest,” the source said.

Villagers have expressed fear and frustration over the growing insecurity in the region, calling on the government to strengthen security measures to protect vulnerable communities from further attacks.

Katsina State, like several other states in Nigeria’s northwest region, has been plagued by persistent bandit attacks, leading to loss of lives, mass abductions, and widespread displacement.

The government has promised intensified efforts to curb the menace, but many rural communities remain vulnerable to these violent incursions.