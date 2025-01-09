25.4 C
Lagos
Friday, January 10, 2025
spot_img
National

Bandits kill two villagers during attacks on Katsina communities

By Awoniyi Ademide 

0
8

Bandits launched a deadly attack on the Fadumawa community in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two residents who resisted abduction, looting valuables, and rustling livestock.

It was learnt that the attackers stormed the community area at night and shot sporadically to create panic in the residents.

Residents of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, stating that the gunmen raided homes and left with valuables worth several millions.

One of the resident, who escaped the attack, said: “They came in large numbers, heavily armed, and went straight to specific houses, taking away people’s valuables and livestock”.

“They tried to fight back, but the bandits overpowered them and shot them,” another resident added.
During the invasion, a large number of livestocks were rustled by the gunmen, leaving many families devastated after the attack. 

“Our livelihood depends on these animals, and now we are left with nothing,” a community member lamented.

Efforts to get the Katsina Police Command response to the attack proved abortive, as messages and call were not returned.

The attack on Fadumawa community in Kurfi Local Government Area is the latest in a series of attacks by armed groups targeting rural communities in Katsina State, further highlighting the growing insecurity in the region. 

Previous article
AFDB promises Lagos Govt. support on rail development, infrastructure
Next article
Bandits kill 17 villagers, kidnap over 300 others in Zamfara

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.