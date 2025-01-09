Bandits kill two villagers during attacks on Katsina communities

Bandits launched a deadly attack on the Fadumawa community in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two residents who resisted abduction, looting valuables, and rustling livestock.

It was learnt that the attackers stormed the community area at night and shot sporadically to create panic in the residents.

Residents of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, stating that the gunmen raided homes and left with valuables worth several millions.

One of the resident, who escaped the attack, said: “They came in large numbers, heavily armed, and went straight to specific houses, taking away people’s valuables and livestock”.

“They tried to fight back, but the bandits overpowered them and shot them,” another resident added.

During the invasion, a large number of livestocks were rustled by the gunmen, leaving many families devastated after the attack.

“Our livelihood depends on these animals, and now we are left with nothing,” a community member lamented.

Efforts to get the Katsina Police Command response to the attack proved abortive, as messages and call were not returned.

The attack on Fadumawa community in Kurfi Local Government Area is the latest in a series of attacks by armed groups targeting rural communities in Katsina State, further highlighting the growing insecurity in the region.