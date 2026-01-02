Bandits kill two villagers after attacking Katsina community

Two residents have been killed following an ambush by a terrorists group, leaving others gruesomely injured at a village in Katsina State.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the community, shooting fiercely and causing the death of the victims identified as Kamala Lawal and Tijjani Umaru, both 35 years old, who were pronounced dead by medical practitioners.

The residents also noted that the incident also led to bodily damage to six others needing medical intervention which caused unrest in the area.

Following the incident which happened in Naino village, Malumfashi local government during early hours of yesterday, the injured casualties were quickly rushed to the community’s General Hospital for urgent medical care.

The Nigerian Army, men of the police force alongside a joint security team chased after the bandits who made way into towards exist spots.

Furthermore, the security source said as of now, blockades have been established along anticipated escape routes, and cordon-and-search operations are ongoing to track down and apprehend the bandits.