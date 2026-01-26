Bandits kill two villagers, abduct six others in Katsina

Two villagers were killed and six others abducted after armed bandits attacked Dan Nakwabo and Madobai villages in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents said the attackers stormed the communities around 9:00 p.m., firing sporadically and causing panic among families who had believed the worst of the violence was over following a recent peace deal.

Security analyst Bakatsine, speaking on Monday, disclosed that the attacks occurred in both villages around midnight on Friday.

“In Dan Nakwabo village, the attackers killed a man and a woman, both children of local businessman Alhaji Dan Azimi. Two other residents were abducted during the attack. In nearby Madobai village, no deaths were recorded, but four people were kidnapped,” he said.

A community member, who requested anonymity, said the incident has erased any lingering sense of security.

“People thought the peace talks meant we could sleep with our eyes closed again, but this attack has proved otherwise,” the resident said.

By Monday morning, the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites, as families mourned amid renewed anxiety.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Police Command nor the state government had issued an official statement.

Kankara has remained a flashpoint for banditry, with repeated cases of killings, abductions, and cattle rustling despite earlier reconciliation efforts.