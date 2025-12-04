Bandits kill two residents, abduct five others in Zamfara

A group of armed men invaded Askawa, a community in the Ruwan Gizo district of Talata-Mafara Local Government Area in Zamfara State, killing two residents and abducting five others.

The villagers, who were taken to an unknown location, were reportedly all from the same household, after the gunmen attacked the village without encountering resistance from security agents.

A community source lamented that people now “sleep with one eye open,” adding that the endless spate of violence has pushed families into constant anxiety.

Security analyst Bakatsine, who shared more details of the incident on his X page on Thursday, explained that one of the victims was a respected elder in the community.

He added that the abduction of five members from a single household demonstrated the boldness of the criminals, saying, “These communities are not just being attacked; they are being gradually emptied.”

The analyst warned that the continuous raids, despite government security deployments, raise urgent questions about the strategy being used to combat organized bandit groups.

According to him, affected residents deserve more than condolences and promises after each tragedy, stressing that rural settlements remain soft targets.

Meanwhile, locals are calling for decisive and coordinated action from authorities, insisting that delaying a robust response will only worsen the crisis and exacerbate the humanitarian impact already unfolding across Zamfara.

The Guild reports that this fresh attack adds to a troubling pattern of bandit operations that have gripped the state, leaving many wondering how much longer communities must wait before they can return to their daily lives without fear.