Bandits kill two policemen during attack in Kogi

Two officers of the Nigeria Police officers have been reported dead following an attack by gunmen on a security checkpoint in Isanlu, East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The slain officers, attached to the Mobile Police Squadron 70, were reportedly on duty along Ilafin road, when the assailants opened fire on their patrol team.

The gunmen were said to have carted away weapons and even stripped the dead policemen of their uniforms before fleeing the scene.

confirming the incident on Monday, the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government Area, Joshua Monday, condemned the killings while describing the attack as a calculated attempt by criminal elements to destabilise the area.

“This is not just a loss to the police but to every peace-loving citizen of our community. These were gallant officers who stood in defence of society,” he said.

“Their courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our history. We cannot allow such barbarity to break the resolve of our people,” Monday added.

The council boss extended condolences to the bereaved families, the Kogi State Police Command, and the wider security community.

He also called on security agencies to intensify investigations and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“These men died in the line of duty. They are heroes of peace and guardians of justice, and their killers must not go unpunished,” he stressed.