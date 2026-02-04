Bandits kill two hunters in Sokoto

Two hunters have been killed after a group of suspected bandits ambushed a community in Sokoto causing unrest in the area.

The gunmen, in large numbers, invaded the community and opened fire at close range killing the two deceased: 30-year-old Nura Usman, and the second who is yet to be identified.

Reports relayed that the gunfire was intense at the scene in Kadidda Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, leaving other persons running for safety as the assailants chased them in an attempt to kill more.

Moreover, survivors were said to have fled the scene and promptly alerted law enforcement authorities, setting off an emergency response and a coordinated security operation in the affected area.

Commenting on the incident, a security analyst, Zagazola Makama, said that the hunters had entered the forest for what was described as a hunting exhibition before they were ambushed.

“They were taken by surprise inside the forest and had no opportunity to defend themselves,” Makama said.

Troops from a nearby Army Forward Operating Base, alongside other security operatives, were immediately deployed to the area, although the attackers had already escaped before their arrival.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the slain hunters have been deposited at the hospital in Tangaza, while security forces intensified patrols and launched a sustained manhunt across the forest and surrounding communities.