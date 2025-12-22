Bandits kill two farmers in Benue

Two farmers have reportedly been killed by armed men terrorising a vulnerable community after attacking them at their farmland in the Dudu axis of Guma Local Government Area, Benue State.

One of the victims, killed at Tse Keleke farm, was identified as Ortwer Sylvanus from Agu village, while the identity of the second farmer has yet to be confirmed.

Sylvanus was reportedly killed on the spot while working on his farm, while the second victim was abducted from the farm and taken into a nearby bush, where he was attacked with a machete.

According to a community member, the second victim was found alive barely 24 hours after being reported missing by his family, with multiple machete wounds across his body.

However, he later died from his injuries at a medical facility where he was rushed after being discovered several kilometres from the initial scene.

“During the abduction, Ortwer Sylvanus was attacked with a machete and died on the spot, while the second victim was dragged away by the assailants,” the community member, who pleaded anonymity, said.

“He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment,” the source added, noting that his remains were subsequently taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, police officers have intensified combing operations in the surrounding bushes as efforts continue to track down the attackers and prevent further assaults on farmers in the area.