Bandits kill two passengers, abduct 14 others in Benue

Two bus travellers have been killed alongside 14 others held hostage following an ambush by bandits in Benue State.

The kidnappers stopped the 15-seater bus while on a journey and took the passengers into a bush after which one had been shot dead due to the driver’s late decision to stop driving, after which another was killed while the rest were whisked away.

A local source stated that the bus, journeying from Oju and Obi Local Government to Southwest destination, was ambushed, after which calls were made to the state’s police command over the incident.

The Chairman, Oju LG, Jackson Ominiyi, on Tuesday, said, ”They departed Iheijwo Market in Oju LGA, around 7 pm, and the driver passed through Utonkon-Ojapo/Okpoga road in Benue State, when the kidnappers stopped them and took 15 passengers into the bush.

“One person was shot dead when the driver refused to stop. My security officer called me a few hours ago and told me that some of our people were abducted around the Okpokwu axis.

“I have been trying to reach my colleague in Okpokwu LGA, but not yet connected, but I have contacted the personnel of the Directorate of State Security Service in the area.

“I learnt that two of the passengers were killed and the bandits whisked away the remaining passengers.”

The Police are yet to release any information over the incident as of press time.