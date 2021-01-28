Bandits kill two brothers, two others in Kaduna

At least four persons including two brothers were reported to have been killed by bandits and dozens of others sustaining different degrees of injuries during attacks in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

As gathered, the bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi local government area, and killed a resident identified as Harrisu Ibrahim.

In Kajuru local government area, the bandits were said to have invaded Maraban Kajuru, and killed one resident, Samiru Na Ya’u, during the attack that lasted several minutes.

Similarly, the armed bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun local government area, but it was learnt that they were repelled by local vigilantes who were said to have mobilised after realising that the community was under siege.

It was gathered that as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru local government area, and killed two brothers, Nuhu Ishaya and Yakubu Ishaya.

Confirming the attack on Thursday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the communities were attacked by the bandits separately in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness over the incidents, and prays for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families, Aruwan’s statement said.