Bandits kill two, abduct 10 women in Sokoto

A group of men suspected to be bandits have attacked Kurawa community in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two villagers and abducting 10 women before fleeing to an unknown location.

The women were reportedly taken from their residences after the attackers, whose motives remain unknown, invaded the community at night, shooting indiscriminately and leaving two villagers injured.

The attack, described by a security source as “another heartbreaking blow,” has left families shattered and uncertain about what comes next as violence continues to tighten its grip on the area.

Bakatsine, a security expert monitoring the situation, lamented that people in these communities “are living every day with the fear of who might be targeted next.”

According to a statement issued on his social media handle on Thursday, the armed men are believed to be loyal to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.

“This district is dealing with near-daily attacks from networks connected to Turji,” he wrote. “Communities are overwhelmed, and authorities are still struggling to contain the level of brutality.”

The Guild reports that the latest incident adds to the growing list of unresolved security challenges facing the region, as residents and analysts continue to call for stronger, more decisive intervention from security agencies.