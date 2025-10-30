Bandits kill traveller, steal money, motorcycle in Katsina

A traveller has been gruesomely murdered by suspected bandits who ambushed him on the road, stealing his motorcycle and money in Kanon Haki, a community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The assailants reportedly attacked the unsuspecting traveller while he was on a journey, shooting him dead before fleeing with his belongings.

Security analyst Bakatsine, who disclosed the incident on Thursday, identified the killers as members of a gang loyal to Basu Aiki, also known as Idi, a notorious bandit leader known for rejecting peace talks with authorities.

“The resident of Kanon Haki was killed yesterday by bandits linked to Idi, who has consistently opposed any peace agreement. These recurring attacks are a grim signal that violence in Faskari is worsening,” Bakatsine wrote.

Also confirming the incident, a villager who spoke anonymously said the community has been thrown into panic since the killing, adding that fear of further attacks now dominates daily life.

“We can’t sleep peacefully anymore. People are afraid to travel or even go to their farms during the day,” he lamented.

The tragic death adds to a rising toll of killings and kidnappings attributed to criminal gangs operating in Faskari and other rural parts of Katsina.

Residents have renewed calls for a stronger military presence and swift government intervention to curb the menace.

As of press time, state authorities and security agencies have yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack.