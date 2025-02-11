Bandits kill traveller, injure two on Katsina highway

Bandits attacked travellers along the Dandume-Funtua road on Monday night, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

The bandits struck along the Dandume-Funtua highway when security operatives were minimal on the bandit-prone highway.

An eyewitness who was also a traveller on the route told The Guild that the assailants blocked the highway and indiscriminately opened fire on vehicles, causing panic among commuters.

The attack has heightened concerns about the growing insecurity on major highways in the region.

Travellers and residents have repeatedly called for increased security measures to curb such incidents.

Despite the frequent attacks, security forces continue to struggle with containing banditry in parts of northern Nigeria.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

However, residents urge the government to take urgent action to prevent further attacks and protect commuters from armed criminals.

This latest attack adds to the growing list of violent incidents on the Dandume-Funtua road, a key route connecting Katsina and Kaduna states.

Many travelers are now reconsidering their journeys due to the rising threats posed by armed groups operating in the area.