Bandits kill traditional ruler in Ondo

The monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Kehinde Falodun, has been killed by suspected bandits during an attempted abduction at his palace.

According to community sources, Falodun was killed after resisting attempts by the attackers to whisk him away from his residence.

The monarch was later found a short distance from his compound with gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, said the command received a distress report from a community leader shortly after the attack.

“Information reached the division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, that about six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch and forcibly took him away. The victim was subsequently found with gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” Abayomi said.

He disclosed that operatives of the Ondo State Police Command were immediately deployed to the area alongside local security groups.

“The Divisional Police Officer, supported by tactical teams of the command, mobilised officers in collaboration with local hunters, Atuluse Security, and Amotekun operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and neighbouring communities,” he added.

The police spokesperson said a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspects, while surveillance has been intensified across the area to prevent further attacks.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Monitoring activities have also been strengthened to ensure the safety of residents and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said.