Bandits kill three worshippers, kidnap others during Kaduna Catholic church attacks

No fewer than three worshippers have been confirmed dead, scores of others kidnapped and two persons sustained varying degrees of injuries when bandits invaded three communities in Kaduna State.

As gathered, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu in Kajuru Local Government area.

The deceased worshippers were identified as the Ward head of Ungwan Fada, Peter Madaki, a resident, Elisha Ezekiel, and the youth leader of Rubu, Ali Zamani.

In Rubu village, it was learnt that the bandits attacked worshippers at the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church during their Sunday service.

One of those injured by the bandits was Aniro Mai, and a yet-unidentified woman, while many worshipers and residents were reported to have been kidnapped during the attacks that lasted for several minutes.

Aside from the kidnap, The Guild gathered that the bandits further looted shops and carted away valuables worth millions of naira from the villages.

Receiving the report, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms. She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Acting Governor, through a statement released by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, further commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

