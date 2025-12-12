Bandits kill three villagers in Zamfara community

Residents of Rane community in Dankadu Ward have been thrown into mourning following the killing of three people by gunmen who invaded the village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The armed men reportedly attacked the village late yesterday, dispersing residents with gunfire and kidnapping several others.

They stormed the community on motorcycles while people were asleep, shooting indiscriminately before fleeing the scene with their victims.

According to security analyst Bakatsine, who revealed the incident on Friday via his X page, the victims included both men and women.

“Yesterday night, armed bandits on motorcycles invaded Rane community in Dankadu Ward, Bakura LGA, Zamfara State. They killed three people, injured one person, and abducted several residents, both male and female, during the invasion,” he wrote.

He further questioned the ongoing crisis, asking: “How many more communities must endure such attacks before solutions arrive?”

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, neither the Zamfara State police nor the State government has issued any statement on the latest attack.