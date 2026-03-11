Bandits kill three residents in Katsina

At least three residents were killed when armed bandits attacked a community in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, leaving several others injured.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers also looted several shops, carting away goods worth millions of naira.

“They stormed every shop in sight, taking whatever they could carry,” a resident said while recounting the incident.

Residents said the attack began around 6:10 p.m. yesterday, when several Muslims in the community were preparing to break their 21st Ramadan fast.

The bandits reportedly fired indiscriminately, causing panic in the community as residents fled for safety.

Following the assault, those injured during the raid were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Musawa Local Government Area has remained a hotspot for banditry in recent years, with attacks continuing despite reported peace agreements between authorities and some armed groups.

Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Katsina State authorities and the police spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to them had not been responded to at the time of filing this report.