Bandits kill three residents, abduct three others in Kaduna community

Armed men attacked Bundu Kahugu community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people and abducting three others.

The victims, who were shot dead during the attack, have been identified as Felix Augustine, Luka Yakubu, and Ezra Namata.

Speaking on Tuesday, the National Secretary of the Bundu Kahugu community, Ishaya Dauda, said the attackers stormed the village under the cover of darkness and opened fire indiscriminately, throwing residents into panic.

“The gunmen came late at night and started shooting sporadically. Three people were killed on the spot, while three others were abducted,” he said.

Dauda further disclosed that the community had suffered a similar assault less than two weeks earlier, during which four residents were killed, describing the pattern as disturbing and unsustainable.

He appealed to the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to urgently deploy military personnel to the area, warning that without a stronger security presence, the community could remain exposed to further attacks.

“Our people want to live normal lives, but fear has taken over because these attacks keep recurring,” Dauda said.

He also urged telecommunication companies to improve network coverage in the area, noting that poor communication often gives attackers an advantage.

“Lack of network makes it difficult to alert security agencies on time, and the bandits take advantage of this to escape,” he added.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson, Mansir Hussaini, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.