Bandits kill three, injure one during fresh attack in Kaduna

No fewer than three persons were reported to have been killed and one other sustained injuries when bandits attacked Kauru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the bandits that launched attacked in Kamaru village of Chawai Chiefdom were from a neighbouring state and that after the act, they left the scene immediately.

As gathered, four bandits arrived at the victims’ compound on Saturday and an argument ensued between them, and in the process, the assailants shot at the victims.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian troop in the state has reported the arrest of a resident suspected to be poisoning cattle in Gindin Dutse village of Jema’a Local Government Area.

The act was said to have been discovered after two cows that ate poisoned cassava beside a farm slumped and died, prompting the awareness of the act.

The Guild gathered that the troops, in a bid to prevent further action, has trailed and arrested the owner of the farm, who is now undergoing preliminary investigations.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that investigations indicate that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act.

Aruwan explained that troops responded to a distress call from the village and arrived at the location to find three persons dead and one injured.