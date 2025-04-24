Bandits kill three farmers during Zamfara village attack

Three village farmers have reportedly been killed by suspected bandits in an attack on the outskirts of Damaga and Gamagiwa villages in Zamfara state.

The tragic incident occurred when armed men ambushed a farmland in Maradun Local Government Area, shooting the farmers to death before fleeing into the thick forest.

As gathered, other farmers working nearby fled for safety upon hearing the gunshots and later emerged from their hideouts to discover the bodies of their colleagues.

One of the farmers, who narrowly escaped the attack confirmed that the assault sparked panic among villagers who are now scared to return to their farmlands.

In response to the killing, troops under the military’s Operation Fansar Yamma, have been deployed to secure the affected locations and bring succour to the relatives of the affected farmers.

The Nigerian Army has also launched intensified surveillance and reconnaissance operations to forestall further attacks and track the attackers.

In the meantime, military authorities have urged farmers to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces while investigations into the attack continue.

This recent attack in the region highlights the growing insecurity in rural areas of Zamfara, where farming communities remain vulnerable to repeated raids and violence by bandit groups.