Bandits kill three abductees after collecting ransom in Kaduna

Three residents of Kusheka and Kabene communities in Kauru Local Government Area, were found dead in a forest, after being abducted by suspected bandits who collected ransom in order to release the victims.

The victims, identified as Obadiah Dangana, Emmanuel Moses (popularly known as Bobbling Guy), and Danjuma Sardauna, were kidnapped from their community barely two days before their murder.

As gathered, military personnel discovered the bodies during a search operation on Monday night, despite the substantial ransom payment made for their release.

The Surubu Community Development Association confirmed the killings in a statement released on Wednesday.

National Public Relations Officer of the association, Caleb Magaji described the event as tragic and deeply disturbing, emphasizing the deteriorating security situation.

He said, “This tragic incident is not isolated. Our land, alongside other communities in Kumana and Kauru Local Government, continues to suffer from recurring attacks.”

“We call on the government and security agencies at all levels to intensify efforts to restore peace to our land by bringing the perpetrators to justice and securing the release of those still held captive.”

While acknowledging the recent establishment of a Forward Operating Base in Kauru, the group pressed for additional military checkpoints in Kusheka, Kabene, and Geshere to bolster security and enable quicker responses to attacks.

