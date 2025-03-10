Bandits kill ten villagers, injured others in Kebbi

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead and several others severely injured during a bandit attack on multiple villages in the Dankurmi District of Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

Among those killed after the invaders stormed the community was a 50-year-old, Garba Maigari, while the identities of the other nine victims remain unknown.

During the attack, it was learnt that the gunmen, in coordinated attacks, raided Birnin Debi, Garin Nagoro, Yar Goru, Dan Marke and Tambo.

According to a source, who disclosed this incident on Monday, the armed gunmen raided the communities without any interference from the security agencies in the state.

The source added that the bandits, whose motives for attacking were unknown, shot indiscriminately during the invasion while setting villagers’ homes ablaze.

Meanwhile, security forces, including the Nigerian military, police and local vigilantes, have since been deployed to the affected areas, and authorities report that calm has been restored.”